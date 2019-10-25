Youths Sue Canada Over Climate Change Threats

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Fifteen young Canadians sued their country Friday, accusing it of failing to protect them from climate change and the threats a warming planet poses to the foundation of their lives. The group, ranging in age from 10 to 19, said the government “causes, contributes to and allows” greenhouse gas emissions at a level that threatens their life and future, in violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The government has an obligation to maintain a healthy climate system, they said, and asked Canada to reduce emissions to avoid harm from climate change. The suit accuses the government of allowing...

