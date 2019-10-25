Geico Roped Back Into Coverage Row Over Woman's Injuries

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Alabama Supreme Court revived a suit seeking to recover uninsured motorist benefits from Geico, finding Friday there is a factual dispute about whether a woman who was run over by her husband with her own car can be considered the sole owner of that vehicle and therefore entitled to coverage. The state’s highest court unanimously reversed summary judgment awarded to Geico Casualty Co. in a suit filed by Misty Cowart demanding payment from under an uninsured-motorist provision of her auto insurance policy. Cowart suffered compound fractures of her leg and ankle after her then-husband, Zachariah Cowart, ran her over with...

