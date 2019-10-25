Pharmacy Claims Online Rx Co. Strangled Market

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Electronic prescription services company Surescripts LLC maintained a monopoly on two markets by implementing strict contract terms and other intimidating tactics, a pharmacy claimed in Illinois federal court Friday. Falconer Pharmacy Inc.'s proposed class action alleged Surescripts pounced on what it saw to be a "vast, open and untapped" space for electronic prescription services and used noncompete agreements and threats to maintain a 95% share in two markets that allow health care providers to digitally transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. "The decade-long monopolies in these markets have produced predictable effects: higher prices, reduced quality, stifled innovation, suppressed output and stymied alternative business...

