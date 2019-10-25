Trump Org. Weighing Sale Of DC Hotel At Center Of Lawsuits

Law360, Washington (October 25, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization said Friday it was open to selling its Washington, D.C., luxury hotel, which sits blocks from the White House in a building leased from the federal government, an arrangement that has drawn lawsuits alleging President Donald Trump is using his office to enrich himself. "Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options," Eric Trump, the president's son and a Trump Organization executive vice president, said in a statement Friday. The Wall Street Journal first reported the company had hired a...

