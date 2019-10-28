Court Can't Make Trump Renew Work Program, Judge Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said he can't force President Donald Trump to renew a work authorization program for Liberians, tossing a suit by Liberian immigrants and advocacy groups who have argued Trump's decision to end the program was fueled by racism. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman ruled Friday that even if the court could block the decision, which the Liberian immigrants and advocacy groups said is an attempt to further the administration's discriminatory immigration agenda, the Deferred Enforced Departure program only continues if the president renews it. But the court lacks the authority to make Trump renew the program, the...

