11th Circ. Sides With Auto Insurer In $30M Bad Faith Battle

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit found Friday that Auto-Owners Insurance Co. isn't liable for a $30 million settlement that a car crash victim reached with the driver at fault, affirming a Florida federal judge’s ruling dismissing the victim’s bad faith suit against the insurer. The victim, David Cawthorn, had sought to force the insurance company to cover the whopping “consent judgment” that he reached with Bradley Ledford, who was insured by Auto-Owners and was responsible for a 2014 crash that left Cawthorn paralyzed from the waist down. Under the terms of the judgment, Cawthorn agreed to not try to collect the massive sum...

