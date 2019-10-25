La. Freight Forwarder Fined For Price-Fixing Conspiracy

Law360, Miami (October 25, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday ordered a Louisiana-based freight forwarding company to pay a $488,000 fine after it admitted to conspiring to fix prices of international freight forwarding services, in violation of federal antitrust law. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles imposed the sentence on Dip Shipping Co. LLC during a hearing in Miami after a corporate representative entered a guilty plea on behalf of the company as part of a deal to resolve a felony charge that it violated the Sherman Act by participating in a conspiracy to fix prices and suppress or eliminate competition. The charge carried a...

