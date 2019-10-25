NY AG 'Stunned' By Threat To Cut Short Exxon Climate Case

Law360, New York (October 25, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The New York judge presiding over a landmark bench trial where Exxon Mobil stands accused of hiding the true cost of climate change from investors threatened Friday to abruptly end the state's case if it failed to streamline its presentation. On the fourth day of trial, Justice Barry Ostrager warned that counsel for the New York attorney general would have to rest their case against the energy company if they didn't have their next witness ready to take the stand, shocking government attorneys who protested that they had accommodated Exxon with plenty of time to cross-examine one of its executives and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS