4 Top Compliance Issues Facing Hemp Industry

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- As the hemp industry prepares to scale up production following new guidelines for cultivation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, companies still face uncertainty about how they will navigate stringent testing requirements, emerging state rules and other vexing issues. Just over 10 months after hemp production was legalized by last year's Farm Bill, the industry's long wait for regulatory guideposts came to a close last week when the USDA issued an interim final rule governing hemp production. The rule includes guidelines on testing to ensure marijuana is not grown and allows states and Native American tribes to submit production plans for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS