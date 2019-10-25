Silicone Maker Owes $1.6M After Deadly Blast, OSHA Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois silicone factory where four workers died in an explosion should pay $1.6 million in penalties over a slew of willful safety violations and will be tagged as a “severe violator,” a U.S. Department of Labor agency said Friday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its penalty finding for factory owner AB Specialty Silicones LLC, saying it owes a total of $1.59 million for 12 willful safety hazards found in the wake of the May 3 explosion in Waukegan, Illinois. “This employer created an unsafe work environment with deadly consequences,” OSHA secretary Loren Sweatt said in a statement Friday....

