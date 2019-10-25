Chancery Halts AMC Investor Suit For Board's Investigation

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday said he will grant a six-month halt to an AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. investor suit asserting derivative and direct claims related to a series of allegedly unfair stock transactions so a board committee can investigate the claims. During a hearing conducted via telephone Friday, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III said he would sign off on the request of AMC's special litigation committee to stay the action once a final order is submitted to him. The special committee asked the court last month to halt stockholder Linda Lao's suit so it can do an investigation of...

