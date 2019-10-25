Autoworkers Sign Off On GM Deal, End Weekslong Strike

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- United Auto Workers said Friday that its membership has approved a collective bargaining contract with General Motors, ending a 40-day strike in which tens of thousands of GM workers hit the picket lines over pay, health care and other issues. The four-year pact — which ends the longest automotive strike in more than a half-century — includes an $11,000 signing bonus per member as well as two annual raises of 3%, two 4% lump sum payments and a cap on health care costs, among other things, according to the union. The ratification of the deal comes just over a week after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS