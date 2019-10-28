Heinz To Drop Egg-Price Suit After Transfer Denied

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Heinz told a Pennsylvania federal court that it plans to drop its claims over alleged price-fixing of egg products after losing a bid to move the case to Illinois, where its merger partner, Kraft, is suing producers. H.J. Heinz Co. filed a motion seeking voluntary dismissal of its claims Friday, noting that its transfer bid had been denied and saying that other direct purchasers would pursue their claims to trial in Pennsylvania. Heinz merged with Kraft Foods Global Inc. in 2015 to become the Kraft Heinz Co., several years after the companies filed separate cases accusing producers of shell eggs and...

