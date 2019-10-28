Forever 21 Data Breach Suit Paused Amid Bankruptcy

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over Forever 21’s data breach class action has pressed pause on the case after receiving notice of the fast-fashion retailer’s bankruptcy filing. U.S. District Judge S. James Otero on Friday ordered a stay in the suit alleging Forever 21 exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of customers to theft by hackers after receiving formal notice of the Chapter 11 petition the retail chain filed in Delaware last month. In late 2017, Forever 21 disclosed that customers who swiped payment cards at certain retail locations between April and November of that year may have had...

