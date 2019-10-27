OCC's Otting Confident That Fintech Charter Will Take Effect

Law360, Las Vegas (October 27, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting said Sunday that he believes his agency's power to institute its fintech charter will eventually be affirmed by the courts, despite a judgment against the agency less than a week ago in a suit challenging its ability to do so. Otting told an audience at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas that Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was wrong to side with the New York State Department of Financial Services in the battle over the so-called fintech charter. DFS argued the Office of the...

