Insurer Says It Must Defend Pot Co. Board In Investor Revolt 

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. has urged a California federal court to toss a suit by a group of cannabis investors who are seeking a declaration that the insurer doesn't have to defend the board of directors of Cultivation Technologies Inc. in a shareholder derivative suit because the board is illegitimate. Scottsdale, caught between the rebelling CTI investors and a board the investors have accused of usurping control of the company and looting its assets, told the court Friday that the investors are effectively seeking a shortcut in their derivative suit by asking the court to nullify the board's right to defense under...

