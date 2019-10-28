4 Firms Steer $1.5B Shakeup Between Apollo And Athene

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management will nearly double its stake in retirement services provider Athene as Athene eliminates its multiclass share structure, a roughly $1.55 billion deal steered by Sidley Austin LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. The deal will see private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. boost its stake in Athene Holdings Ltd. to about 35% but give up its outsize voting power in a bid to attract additional investors, the Monday announcement said. Eliminating Athene’s existing multiclass share structure will also help clear the way for its inclusion...

