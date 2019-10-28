Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Takes 'Racist' Stance In Police Bias Suit, Judge Hears

Law360, Boston (October 28, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An attorney for minority police officers that were denied promotions due to an exam twice found to be discriminatory said the city of Boston is taking a "fairly racist" stance by suggesting the cops in question would have still done poorly on a fair test, as a bench trial began Monday.

As the remedy phase of the seven-year-old case began, Harold Lichten of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC told U.S. District Judge William G. Young that the 10 Boston officers he represents are legally entitled to back pay, including lost overtime pay, detail pay and other compensation after Judge Young ruled, twice,...

