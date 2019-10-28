Items Seized Before Ch. 13 Don't Violate Stay, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Creditors who hold onto an item that was lawfully seized before a bankruptcy petition was filed are not violating "automatic stay" protections that would open them to sanctions, the Third Circuit ruled Monday in a precedential opinion on an issue of first impression for it. In rejecting debtor Joy Denby-Peterson's sanctions bid in New Jersey with respect to her Chevrolet Corvette, a circuit panel adopted the minority position among its sister circuit courts over the scope of the automatic stay provision in such cases, siding with the Tenth and D.C. Circuits instead of the Second, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Circuits....

