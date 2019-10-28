McCarter & English Tries To Duck School's Malpractice Claim

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has called on a New Jersey state court to ax a claim accusing the firm of malpractice for not advising a client about insurance coverage related to a trademark infringement case, saying its retainer agreement shows the firm did not have a duty to provide such guidance. In seeking summary judgment on that claim by The Lewis School of Princeton, McCarter & English on Friday said its agreement with the school for representation in the underlying matter includes “a crystal-clear disclaimer of any obligation relating to insurance coverage.” The agreement said that McCarter & English is not...

