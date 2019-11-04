Shearman & Sterling Lands CFIUS Pro In DC

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has added John Beahn from DLA Piper as a Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States partner in its Washington, D.C., office, Shearman announced. Beahn advises clients on complex transactions that require CFIUS, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, formerly known as the Defense Security Service, and U.S. telecom agency approvals, Shearman said in an announcement Oct. 28. Beahn told Law360 in an interview Monday that the firm's mergers and acquisitions and antitrust practices were big draws. "[The M&A and antitrust practices are] both stellar and extremely well regarded, so that was a huge component," he said....

