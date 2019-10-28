Wis. Tribes Seek Too Much Info In Tax Row, Court Told

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Several Chippewa tribes’ information requests to Wisconsin towns and tax assessors in a lawsuit over property tax collection on tribal lands are irrelevant, an assessor told a federal court on Monday, disputing the tribes’ assertion that the group was uncooperative. Genevieve Martin, the town of Russell tax assessor, told the court the tribes’ requests that the court compel the towns and assessors to search for and provide electronically stored information, or ESI, using the tribes’ list of search terms was “irrelevant and disproportional.” The tribes had told the court on Friday that the towns and assessors had failed to produce certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS