Tech Firm Zumobi Opens Ch. 11 With $13M Debt, Buyer

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Mobile app developer and ad tech company Zumobi Inc. has filed for bankruptcy in Delaware with roughly $13 million in unsecured debt and plans to sell itself to private equity firm ESW Capital LLC for $1 million. In a declaration filed Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Zumobi CEO Ken Willner said his company was rocked by the loss of two key clients in recent years and increasingly stiff competition from ad tech giants Google and Facebook. "These factors combined to create such a huge negative financial impact that the company could no longer operate independently as a going concern," Willner said....

