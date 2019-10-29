House Solidifying Behind Public C-Band Auction Route

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives seemed to further coalesce Tuesday around the notion that valuable satellite spectrum in the so-called C-band frequencies should be publicly auctioned off to 5G operators, as members and witnesses raised concerns that a newly expanded private sale plan still leaves too much up to chance. During a morning Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing, Democrats and Republicans expressed support for a bipartisan bill that would mandate a public auction, although some remained open to allowing the private sale under strict oversight from the Federal Communications Commission. Many lawmakers see the projected $60 billion in C-band license revenue...

