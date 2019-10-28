Bipartisan Senate Bill Targets Device Searches At Border

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators have reintroduced legislation to stop U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s growing practice of searching or seizing travelers' electronic devices at U.S. ports of entry, including land borders and airports. On Thursday, Senators Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., argued U.S. border agents’ ability to seize or search laptops, cellphones and other devices under the so-called "border search exception" to the Fourth Amendment, without any showing of probable cause to believe such devices may contain illicit content, “raises serious constitutional concerns.” According to the legislators, government searches of electronic devices at the border have nearly quadrupled since 2015,...

