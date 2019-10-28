Man Who Killed Girlfriend Can't Get Her 401(k) Benefits

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of murdering his longtime girlfriend won't get a payout from her 401(k) plan, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled, finding that the death benefits should go to her estate instead. In her order Friday, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted summary judgment to the Estate of Colleen J. Brownell in its bid to keep PHH Corp., a financial services company Brownell once worked for, from disbursing funds in Brownell’s 401(k) account to Mark W. Lyczak, who was named as her primary beneficiary. The judge agreed with the estate’s contention that Maryland’s so-called Slayer's Rule disqualified Lyczak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS