French Antitrust Watchdog Lifts Altice Merger Restrictions

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- French competition authorities have agreed to lift several restrictions on telecom giant Altice SA in the wake of its purchase five years ago of telecommunications company SFR, but decided to uphold injunctions issued in 2017 over allegedly broken commitments to build more optical fiber connections. The Autorité de la Concurrence said Friday that because of market conditions, it would not renew multiple commitments made by Altice for five years starting in October 2014. Nonetheless, the French watchdog upheld the injunctions with penalties that it ordered in 2017 to enforce an agreement on co-deployment of a fiber optic network with Bouygues Telecom....

