Outgoing FTC Antitrust Head Talks Qualcomm, Tech Scrutiny

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Bruce Hoffman is leaving the Federal Trade Commission after more than two years heading the agency’s Bureau of Competition, where he oversaw everything from the establishment of a new unit focused on technology companies to the challenge of Qualcomm’s licensing practices that spawned a major fight with the U.S. Department of Justice. Hoffman was formerly global co-head of the antitrust group at Shearman & Sterling LLP, according to the FTC. Hoffman joined Shearman in June 2017 from what was then Hunton & Williams LLP. But a month later, he was named acting director of the competition bureau, with an August 2017...

