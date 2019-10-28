Blown-Up Image Doesn't Invalidate Patent, Qualcomm Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A blown-up image in a magazine is not enough to establish a patent is invalid as anticipated, Qualcomm told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday as it battled Intel over the validity of its patent covering radio transmission for mobile devices. Qualcomm Inc.'s attorney Joseph Sauer of Jones Day said during a three-hour hearing that by asking the board to look at an enlarged image from an article in a journal, Intel Corp. undercut its own argument that the challenged claims are invalid. Sauer said if the board has to rely on a blown-up image to prove anticipation, "that's...

