Wells Fargo Calls Oakland's Housing Harm Suit A 'Mockery'

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo says the city of Oakland is too indirectly affected by foreclosures within the California city's limits to be able to sue under the federal Fair Housing Act, pushing back against claims that the bank's discriminatory lending practices caused the municipality to lose tax dollars. In an interlocutory appeal filed Friday, Wells Fargo told the Ninth Circuit that if the city's desired definition of proximate cause is used in the case, there would be “virtually no limit” to what claims could be brought under the guise of a proximate cause allegation, asking the appeals court to reverse a lower court...

