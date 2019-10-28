Nike Hits Skechers With Fourth Suit For Treading On Its IP

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. sued Skechers USA Inc. in California federal court on Monday alleging the Southern California-based shoe maker stole Nike’s patent-protected cushioning technologies, marking the fourth in a series of similar legal actions. Echoing Nike's previous accusations about Skechers' business practices, the case claims Skechers’ Skech-Air Jumpin’ Dots and Skech-Air Mega shoes infringe two Nike patents related to cushioning technologies. “Instead of innovating its own designs and technologies, Skechers’ business strategy includes copying its competitors’ designs and using innovative technologies developed by others to gain market share,” Nike said. The sports apparel and equipment giant pointed out that it has launched...

