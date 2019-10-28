3rd Circ. Revives Merck's Arbitration Bid In Vaccine Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday revived Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.'s bid to keep an antitrust suit over vaccine prices out of court, ruling that more findings were needed to determine if an arbitration clause in the pharmaceutical giant's contracts with physician buying groups also applied to the participating medical practices that launched the suit. Merck's ability to compel arbitration turns on whether the physician buying groups, or PBGs, were acting as agents of the doctors' offices, a three-judge panel ruled. The decision overturned a Pennsylvania judge's determination that the clause did not apply to the practices — which claimed they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS