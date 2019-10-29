Too Late For Landlords To Sue Holy Cross, Mass. Court Rules

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A group of Worcester, Massachusetts, landlords waited too long to sue the College of the Holy Cross over an alleged conspiracy to keep them from renting to students, a state appellate panel has ruled, upholding a lower court decision. The unanimous Massachusetts Appeals Court panel on Monday said College Hill Properties LLC and other landlords and real estate agents could not bring the Patriot League school into their long-running dispute over a city ordinance that makes it illegal to rent to more than three unrelated people sharing the same unit. College Hill has sued the city on multiple occasions, the panel...

