Baker McKenzie Launches New Regulation Group With 4 Attys

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie on Monday launched a new group within its litigation and government enforcement practice with four partners specializing in financial regulation and enforcement. Amy J. Greer, Jennifer L. Klass, Peter K.M. Chan and A. Valerie Mirko have joined the firm, with Greer and Klass co-chairing the new financial regulation and enforcement group, according to a statement. Greer, Klass and Chan come to the firm from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, while Mirko had been general counsel for the North American Securities Administrators Association. The group launched Monday with the four new hires but plans to add more, the four attorneys told...

