​​​​​​​Allergan's $750M Deal Among Pharma's Top Antitrust Payouts

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A $750 million settlement this week by Allergan to avert an antitrust trial involving Alzheimer's drug Namenda is among the most eye-popping sums ever shelled out by a drugmaker for allegedly thwarting generic competition. Allergan announced the nine-figure payout just as trial proceedings were set to start Monday in New York federal court. The accord will resolve allegations from wholesalers that have accused Allergan's Forest Laboratories unit of unlawful monopolization via "pay-for-delay" arrangements and "product hopping" tactics that protected Namenda profits long after generic rivals should have developed robust sales. Those types of allegations are among the most common driving forces...

