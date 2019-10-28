NFL Union Works To Secure NCAA Players' Licensing Rights

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The union representing NFL players on Monday said it will explore the marketing and licensing of college athletes from all sports, adding to mounting pressure on the NCAA to relax amateurism rules as several states consider bills that follow California's lead to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements. The National Football League Players Association said it is partnering with the National College Players Association, an advocacy group that sponsored California's college athlete pay bill, to explore how college athletes across sports can be paid for use of their names, images and likenesses through the union's group licensing arm REP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS