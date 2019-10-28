KPMG, College Blame Each Other At Trial Over $4M Fraud

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Merrimack College and KPMG each told a Massachusetts jury on Monday that the other side is the one ducking responsibility for not catching a yearslong, $4.1 million student-loan fraud perpetrated by the college’s former head of financial aid. At the outset of the opening statements in the Boston trial, Merrimack attorney Elizabeth Mulvey of Crowe & Mulvey LLP told the jury that when the North Andover, Massachusetts-based private college hired accounting giant KPMG LLP to audit its financial statements from 1998 to 2004, KPMG had promised to ensure those statements were free of errors whether “caused by mistake or...

