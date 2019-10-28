Justices Urged Not To Weigh In On FERC Dam Dispute Ruling

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A tribe and a hydroelectric dam operator on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a petition seeking review of the D.C. Circuit's ruling that the one-year clock for states to act on Clean Water Act permit requests doesn't reset if applications are withdrawn and resubmitted. The Hoopa Valley Tribe and PacifiCorp told the justices that the petition from nonprofits California Trout and Trout Unlimited should be denied, as the D.C. Circuit's January ruling — which vacated Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders over the relicensing of the Klamath Hydroelectric Project, owned by PacifiCorp — was correct. The appellate...

