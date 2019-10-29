On-Sale Bar Ruling Invites 'Exploitation,' Justices Told

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit cleared the way for drugmakers to exploit the patent system and gouge health care consumers by allowing an inventor to patent his spine-aligning device more than a year after he started performing surgeries with it, the R Street Institute has told the U.S. Supreme Court. In an amicus brief Monday, the conservative and libertarian think tank argued that the justices should grant Medtronic Inc.'s Sept. 27 petition for a writ of certiorari. Echoing Medtronic, R Street said the Federal Circuit undermined the on-sale bar, which allows patents to be invalidated if the inventions were sold a year before they...

