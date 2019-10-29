9th Circ. Backs Wells Fargo In Ex-Execs' Death Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and the benefits plan for three executives of a bank-holding company Wells Fargo acquired don't owe death benefits to its former top brass, the Ninth Circuit has ruled, saying the plan didn't promise them life insurance payouts. A three-member panel on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to grant summary judgment to Wells Fargo Bank NA and the Greater Bay Bancorp Executive Supplemental Compensation Benefits Plan in Susan Black, Steven Smith and Kimberly Burgess' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. While the former executives said Wells Fargo, which merged with Greater Bay Bancorp in 2007, owed them death benefits...

