Pai Advances Plan To Scrub Huawei, ZTE From US Networks

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission head Ajit Pai circulated a proposal Monday that would require U.S. telecoms to cut ties with Huawei and ZTE and extract existing gear made by the two Chinese tech titans. The proposed plan — which is set for a vote on Nov. 19 — moves the needle on an agency notice last year in which Pai said he was considering banning telecoms that receive funding via the FCC's $8.5 billion subsidy program, called the Universal Service Fund, from spending the money on companies that pose a threat to national security. This week's development would slot Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE...

