Ashley Furniture Beats Fake Leather Suit In 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers can't claim they were fooled into thinking global furniture giant Ashley Furniture Industries' DuraBlend products were real leather, because tags affixed to all those products clearly state they're not, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. In a four-page, unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said named plaintiff Nicholas Razo had completely failed to show how a consumer could be misled by Ashley's DuraBlend furniture pieces, given that all of them come with a tag explaining what the material is and is not. Monday's decision affirms a California district court's 2017 ruling to the same effect. "The DuraBlend hangtag...

