USAA Patent Suit Against Wells Fargo Headed For Trial

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has refused to hand Wells Fargo a win in the United Services Automobile Association's infringement case over patented technology that allows banking customers to deposit checks with mobile phones, teeing up the case for a trial slated to kick off next week. In an opinion filed Monday, the Texas federal judge rejected Wells Fargo Bank NA's efforts to shut down the case, explaining he wasn't convinced by Wells Fargo's arguments that the USAA patents at issue — which cover a method for virtually depositing checks with a photograph — were too abstract. "The court disagrees with Wells Fargo that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS