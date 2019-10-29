Kik's High-Level SEC Deposition Requests Denied By Judge

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday he would not grant Kik Interactive Inc.’s request for depositions related to its defense against a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action over the company’s $100 million token offering. The SEC said last week Kik has subpoenaed some of the agency's highest-ranking officials to create an "irrelevant sideshow" that would distract from the heart of the SEC's June complaint — that the sale of $100 million worth of its cryptocurrency Kin in 2017, $55 million of which was bought by U.S. investors, constitutes an unregistered securities offering. Kik said in a joint letter to U.S....

