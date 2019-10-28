Drugmakers Ink $242M Settlement In Ill. Medicaid Fraud Case

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A group of major pharmaceutical companies has agreed to pay a combined $242 million to resolve allegations they bilked Illinois' government by inflating prices for medicines covered by the state's Medicaid program, the Prairie State's attorney general announced Monday. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul celebrated the settlement with drug industry giants including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson on Monday in a news release. "These companies engaged in a deceptive and illegal scheme to manipulate the drug pricing system to boost their own earnings, and the people of Illinois paid the price," Raoul said. "My office is committed to continuing...

