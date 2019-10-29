Facebook Sues To Shut Down Phishing, Hacking Sites

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Facebook hit a website domain name registrar with a $2 million trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit in California federal court on Monday in an effort to take down websites that it claims sell tools for hacking and phishing, seeking $100,000 for each of 20 allegedly infringing domain names. For years, Facebook says, domain name registrar OnlineNIC Inc. and its alter ego, Domain ID Shield Service Co. Ltd., “registered domain names (such as hackingfacebook.net) that have been used for malicious activity, including phishing and hosting websites that purported to sell hacking tools.” These domain names have also infringed Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram’s registered trademarks, the...

