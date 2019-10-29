Malaysia Urges Court To Revive Its Challenge Of $1.4B Deal

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Malaysia’s finance ministry told a London appellate court on Tuesday that a $1.4 billion settlement inked by its scandal-ridden sovereign wealth fund was part of a massive fraud and that challenges to the deal should be handled by the courts, not through arbitration. A lawyer for Malaysia’s minister of finance and the country's sovereign wealth fund said that a judge in the lower court had wrongly given priority to an arbitration tribunal over the courts. (AP) Toby Landau QC, counsel for Malaysia’s minister of finance and 1Malaysia Development Bhd., said that a lower court judge wrongly gave priority to an arbitration...

