Neiman Marcus Consumers Again Seek OK On $1.6M Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A revised group of Neiman Marcus consumers has asked an Illinois federal judge to approve their second attempt at securing a $1.6 million settlement over claims that followed a 2013 data breach, saying they have fixed the issues that doomed their first deal. The consumers told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Monday that they have addressed the "fundamental conflict" she identified when she denied final approval of the previous deal and decertified a class in their suit against The Neiman Marcus Group LLC. The amended proposal also adds new monetary relief for one group of settling consumers and revises eligible class...

