Fired NJ College President's Retaliation Suit Falls Short

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday tossed claims against Essex County College by its former president after she did not provide court-ordered information in a suit alleging she and the college’s ex-general counsel were fired for disclosing or threatening to disclose illicit activities related to the school’s finances. In a two-page order issued without explanation, Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner granted the college’s motion to strike an amended complaint as to onetime ECC President Gale Gibson for failing to comply with two court orders this year directing her to provide mental health treatment records and electronic “tracking” data....

