Texas Panel Told Petrobras Dispute Belongs In Arbitration

Law360, Houston (October 29, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Petrobras America told a three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Tuesday that a district court judge didn’t have authority to halt arbitration proceedings, nor was Astra Oil Trading NV entitled to such a ruling, in a $821 million refinery deal dispute. The lawsuit — in which a trial court held a 2012 settlement agreement barred Petrobras from pursuing claims against Astra — and the arbitration — in which Petrobras is trying to invalidate the 2006 agreement related to the refinery deal — are different things, William M. Katz Jr. of Thompson and Knight LLP, who represents Petrobras, told the panel....

